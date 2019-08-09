Carnival Fantasy fails health inspection due to improper food storage, brown shower water

TAMPA, Fla. (WKRG/CNN) – Nothing can ruin a cruise faster than a stomach bug. That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tries to prevent onboard gastrointestinal illness by regularly inspecting ships.

A Carnival Cruise Lines’ ship recently flunked one of those inspections. The Carnival Fantasy received a score of 77. The CDC considers any grade below 85 failing.

Inspectors reported finding food storage and preparation violations, a dirty swimming pool and brown water coming from showerheads.

Carnival now says it has corrected those issues. The company is asking officials to reinspect the ship.