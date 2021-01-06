Carnival Cruise Line extends sailing cancellations through March 31

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday additional sailing cancellations within the upcoming months.

In a Facebook post, Carnival said “all embarkations from US homeports up to and including March 31” have been canceled.

Additionally, the following cruises have been canceled as Carnival continues “to evaluate the operating environment and public health challenges facing the country”:

  • Carnival Freedom from Galveston up to and including April 10
  • Carnival Miracle from San Diego and San Francisco up to and including Sept. 16
  • Carnival Liberty from Port Canaveral from Sept. 17 through Oct. 18
  • Carnival Sunshine from Charleston from Oct. 11 through Nov. 13

If you are impacted by these cancellations, please watch your email or check with your travel agent for more details.

For a full list of Carnival’s canceled sailings, please visit the cruise line’s website.

