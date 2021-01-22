Carnival Cruise Line extends cancellations through April

National

by: WESH 2 News

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Carnival Corporation and PLC

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Carnival on Friday became the latest cruise line to cancel all its sailings in the United States through at least April.

Carnival also moved the start date for Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral to May 29, 2021.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian had already announced that they would not be sailing until May.

Carnival said booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a generous future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

For more information on Carnival’s latest cancellations, visit the cruise line’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss