Carnival Cruise Line cancels all sailings through September

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (WESH) – Carnival Cruise Line announced on Monday that it will extend its sailing suspension in North America through the end of September.

“During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to assess the operating environment and confer with public health, government and industry officials,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy told booked guests and travel agents in a letter.

The news comes days after The Cruise Lines International Association announced they are extending the suspension of cruise operations until Sept. 15.

“Due to the ongoing situation within the U.S. related to COVID-19, CLIA member cruise lines have decided to voluntarily extend the period of suspended passenger operations,” the CLIA said.

The no-sail order that was issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to expire on July 24.

Carnival initially announced a voluntary 30-day pause in operations on March 13, and has now extended that pause three times, reflecting the public health challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently completing the repatriation of nearly 29,000 crew members to more than 100 nations who serve its fleet of 27 ships.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: