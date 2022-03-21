EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A mother in East Cleveland had some heart-stopping moments late Sunday when she was the victim of a carjacking.

The woman’s 8-month-old and 2-year-old were in the car.

The suspect drove over the mom’s foot during the carjacking, according to FOX 8 crews at the scene.

East Cleveland police put out an alert for the vehicle and were in the process of requesting an AMBER Alert for the children when they got word the kids had been dropped off at a gas station.

The suspect apparently left the kids at St. Clair Ave. and E. 123rd St.

Police and EMS found the children and brought them to mom, who was being treated at the hospital.

The kids were not hurt.