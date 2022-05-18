(WFLA) — A traffic camera in Duluth, Georgia, captured video of a woman leaving her vehicle on a railroad track mere seconds before it was smashed by an oncoming train.

According to the Duluth Police Department, the incident happened around 9:34 on Friday, May 13, on Duluth Highway, near Buford Highway.

The driver told officers she was unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned right onto the train tracks and became stuck. The video showed the woman exit her car, then reach in to grab what appeared to be personal belongings.

Moments after the woman walked away from the tracks, a cargo train pulling lumber plowed into her car, sending it flying across the intersection.

No injuries were reported.

The police department reminded citizens to call 911 immediately if their car stalls or gets stuck on the railroad tracks.