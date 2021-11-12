Car smashes through occupied restaurant in California, police say

(WFLA) — At least six people were injured Thursday when an SUV matching the description of a stolen vehicle crashed into a California restaurant.

Police say the crash happened near a busy intersection in the city of Escondido, about 35 minutes north of San Diego.

Video shows shattered glass as the SUV slammed into the front of the building. Police say a nearby pickup truck also sustained front-end damage.

A man, a woman and several juveniles were arrested at the scene following the crash.

According to police, the SUV matched the description of a car that was stolen earlier in the evening.

Six people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries but no word was issued on exactly who was injured.

The owner of the restaurant said several employees were working at the time of the crash but none were injured.

No customers were inside at the time of the incident.