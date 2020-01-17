Car slides off Missouri road, ends up balanced on utility cable

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A Missouri family is relieved after a 19-year-old walked away from a wild car crash with no injuries.

Jeremy Frazee was surprised when he got a call from his son, Mathis, saying his car slid off the road on Jan. 17. He was driving on Little Blue coming out of Raytown and headed to Noland Road.

“He called me and was like, ‘Hey, guess what? I’m in the ditch, but I’m OK,'” Frazee said.

The car ended up balanced perfectly on a utility pole suspension wire. He said he was thankful and relieved the car didn’t flip over.

“He just jumped out the front seat,” Frazee said. “He actually got out and.. sent me a picture of it.”

Crews came and cut the cable holding up the car. A tow truck positioned its ramp below the car, which it landed on safely.

Frazee said they then drove the car home. It ran just fine.

