Car falls from Los Angeles parking garage, authorities respond to find no one at scene

by: Colton von Pertz, KTLA Digital Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – A red sedan fell from the seventh story of a Los Angeles parking garage on Friday, prompting response from both the city’s police and fire departments.

Reports came in at about 5:40 p.m. that the car, a Kia, had plunged from the downtown parking garage on West Eighth Street, landing on its hood. The car fell approximately 70 feet, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department said there was no driver and no passengers in the vehicle when authorities arrived on the scene. The investigation was handed off to the LAPD on Friday.

A representative for the police was not available to issue any updates as of Saturday afternoon. It remains unclear whether authorities were able to locate the owner of the vehicle.

The parking structure, meanwhile, is one of the most recognizable in the city, thanks to its 11,000-square-foot “Harbor Freeway Overture” mural depicting members of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra circa 1991.

