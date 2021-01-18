FBI investigating whether Capitol rioter plotted to sell stolen Pelosi laptop to Russian intelligence

by: Tom Winter and Corky Siemaszko

(NBC News) — A Pennsylvania woman accused of being one of the Capitol rioters told a former “romantic partner” she planned to steal a laptop computer from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and sell it to Russian intelligence, court documents revealed Monday.

Riley June Williams was charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with the intent to disturb a session of Congress and other charges after her former flame turned her in.

William’s ex, who was described in Special Agent Jonathan Lund’s charging document as W 1 (witness one), called the FBI and told them she “intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service.”

