‘Can’t fly? Have a fry’: Shake Shack to give free fries for canceled, delayed flights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Millions of Americans are set to take to the skies ahead of the holiday weekend. To bring some relief to the stresses of holiday travel, Shake Shack announced it will give away free fries to travelers who encounter delayed or canceled flights between Dec. 22-24.

The burger joint said travelers who were scheduled to depart from JFK Airport in New York can claim their offer by heading to Shake Shack’s two to-go locations in Terminal 4. There, “Fry Attendants” will ask for proof of a delayed or canceled flight.

But what if you’re departing from another airport?

Shake Shack has you covered. Those who encounter a delayed or canceled flight from other U.S. airports can still get in on the offer. Stranded travelers will need to take a selfie in front of their departure gate board and post it on Instagram, tagging @ShakeShack.

Travelers should be notified via a direct message on Instagram and receive a free digital coupon that can be redeemed at any one of Shack’s U.S. locations.

Shake Shack says its mission has always been to Stand for Something Good, “That promise continues as part of this holiday campaign to surprise guests with joyful experiences especially when they need it most,” the company said.