TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The price of Halloween candy got a little more frightening this year — That’s according to inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For those who prefer treat over trick, the BLS estimated people will pay about 13% more for candy this year, or about $2 extra for a $15 bag of assorted Halloween-sized candies.

According to the latest Consumer Price Index, which compared prices from September 2021 to September 2022, the price of candy and chewing gum rose 13.1% while items listed under the category “other sweets” rose 16.1%.

The measure marks the largest annual increase in price on record for the CPI. BLS said it took 9 years, from 1997 to 2006, for candy prices to increase the same amount as they did in the last year.

But the price hikes don’t end there. Sweets of all kinds are costlier than last year, driven by increases in the prices of sugar, which rose 17%, and flour, which rose 24%. Supply chain disruptions and a poor beet sugar production year also contributed to the rising costs.

According to the National Retail Federation, as participation in Halloween-related activities resume to pre-pandemic levels, the US is expected to spend a combined $3 billion on candy this season.

An annual survey from the NRF found that about 69% of consumers are planning to celebrate the holiday this year, up from 65% in 2021 and comparable to 68% in 2019. With the spike in participation, total Halloween spending is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion — that includes everything from costumes and candy to decorations.