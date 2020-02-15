Candy, cheese soar to space station to satisfy crew cravings

National

by: , NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

WATTSVILLE, Va. (AP/NBC) — A cargo ship rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday, carrying candy and cheese to satisfy the astronauts’ cravings.

Northrop Grumman launched its Cygnus capsule from the Virginia seashore. The nearly 4-ton shipment should arrive at the orbiting lab Tuesday. It took three tries over the past week to get the Antares rocket off the pad, with it finally taking flight at 3:21 p.m. — an auspicious 3-2-1.

“Awesome launch,” Joel Montalbano, NASA’s deputy space station program manager, said once the capsule reached orbit.

Besides the usual experiments and gear, the capsule holds cheddar and manchego cheeses, fresh fruit and vegetables, chocolate and three kinds of gummy candy expressly requested by the three station astronauts: Skittles, Hot Tamales, and Mike and Ike’s.

Periodic supply runs by Russia, Japan and NASA’s two private shippers, Northrop Grumman and SpaceX, usually provide more than experiments, equipment, clothes and freeze-dried meals. The capsules also bring family care packages, as well as fresh food to offset the run-of-the-mill station grub.

This latest delivery should have arrived well before Valentine’s Day. But last-minute equipment concerns at the Wallops Island launch pad halted last Sunday’s countdown for the Antares rocket, then bad weather moved in. Dangerously high wind scuttled Friday’s attempt.

This was the company’s 13th space station delivery for NASA. The Cygnus capsules get their name from the Swan Constellation.

This particular Cygnus has been christened the SS Robert H. Lawrence in honor of America’s first black astronaut. Lawrence, an Air Force major, was chosen in 1967 as an astronaut for a classified military space program known as the Manned Orbiting Laboratory. He was killed five months later in a plane crash and never flew in space.

The space station is now home for Americans Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan and Russian Oleg Skripochka. Morgan has been up there since July and the two others since September; they’ll remain on board until April. Three other astronauts returned to Earth earlier this month.

Until astronaut launches resume from Florida — possibly by SpaceX this spring — the station crew will be limited in size to three. NASA astronauts now launch on Russian rockets from Kazakhstan.

Boeing, NASA’s other commercial crew provider, is struggling with software problems in its astronaut capsule. A December test flight was marred by coding errors.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community"

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow"

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss