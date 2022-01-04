Cancer-stricken mom hopes Times Square billboard helps daughter find a boyfriend

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NBC) – In the center of Times Square, a new billboard is turning heads as a mother attempts to make sure her daughter is settled with a man before her time runs out.

Last week, Beth Davis did just that, when a billboard was placed in Times Square with the words “Date my daughter” with a photo of 30-year-old Molly and the URL for her dating profile.

It’s all a part of Beth and Molly’s plans to leave her in good hands as time is of the essence for Beth.

“In June 2020 I found out cancer has metastasized in my bones. I guess there was a little more urgency to see my daughter settled with a wonderful man,” Beth said. “With my health situation, this is just sort of the last piece. She’s such a lovely girl and I’d just love to know there’s a wonderful man for her too.”

The founder and CEO of the dating app says Beth and Molly’s story caught her attention so she decided to go big.

Molly says seeing the billboard in person is surreal and hopes to find the kind of relationship her parents have.

“I’m hoping that the right person is confident enough to not be dissuaded by the unorthodox,” Molly said.

Unorthodox, maybe. But worth it, she says, if it leads to love.

