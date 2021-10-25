Cancer patient says ‘I Do’ from hospital bed during intimate ceremony

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – An emotional day for Eric Turner last Thursday, saying ‘I Do’ to his new bride Shadoris Johnson Turner from his hospital bed in Evergreen.

“They actually got married in the hospital, which was a very sweet moment. Touching, but very sweet,” said Eric’s mom, Stephanie Fair.

Eric was diagnosed with Synovial sarcoma in January 2018, forcing doctors to amputate his right arm.

“We never thought cancer would hit our door at such a young age,” said his aunt, Sophia Evans.

The 22-year-old avid hunter has undergone chemotherapy treatments for the past three years to fight the spread, but a portion of his lungs had to be removed during the process.

“Without the prayers, he wouldn’t be where he is today,” Evans said.

Loved ones continue praying for clear scans and healing, but in the last two weeks, doctors have spoken with family members about the need for hospice care, prompting the staff at Evergreen Medical Center to grant Eric a big wish.

“I get emotional now because Eric is my heart. This has been a very emotional journey for us,” she said.

Eric and Shadoris surprised family members with a private ceremony last week. Family members say the fight is far from over, and they’re thankful the hospital staff had the heart to create a moment so special.

“It came together. It was short and sweet. No effort from us whatsoever. All Eric had to do was say yes, and all Shadoris had to do was say yes. They made it happen,” said Fair.

On Monday night at 6:30 p.m., friends are joining family members for a prayer vigil in downtown Evergreen. The goal is for Eric to travel back to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston in the coming weeks. Loved ones continue to ask for prayers.

“We love you, Eric. Fight, fight, fight,” they cheered.