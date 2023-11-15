TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As several states have legalized medicinal and recreational marijuana, cruise ship companies are reaffirming their rules and reminding passengers that the drug is prohibited on board, according to NBC’s Today.

Both Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise lines do not allow passengers to have the drug on board their ships even in its medicinal form.

Carnival Cruise Line recommends passengers “consult with their physician for other suitable alternatives” for marijuana and CBD.

The cruise lines said they are required to follow U.S. federal law, which strictly prohibits the possession and use of marijuana and other illegal substances.

Several Caribbean countries have banned pot, however some nations have decriminalized possession of small amounts.

The Associated Press reported that the Bahamas has unveiled several bills aimed at legalizing marijuana for medical and religious purposes and decriminalizing possession of small amounts. The bills could be passed as early as next year.

Leaders in Antigua have decriminalized marijuana use for the general public. In Jamaica, leaders have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. The U.S. Virgin Islands recently authorized its recreational and sacramental use of marijuana.

Cruise companies told Today that they have zero tolerance and passengers can be fined or even serve jail time if they are caught using pot on board.