Campaign says Biden tests negative for virus

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to member of the media as he leaves St. Joseph Catholic Church, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – Joe Biden’s campaign says the Democratic presidential nominee tested negative for coronavirus Sunday.

The results come five days after Biden spent more than 90 minutes on the debate stage with President Donald Trump. The president was diagnosed with COVID-19 days after the debate, and he remains hospitalized.

Biden had two negative tests on Friday, as well.

Biden is scheduled to travel Monday to Florida. His campaign said it will continue to observe public health guidelines on masks, social distancing and crowd sizes.

