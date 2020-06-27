Camera catches USPS worker throw away GOP campaign ads, sheriff says

FT. BEND COUNTY, Tx. (WFLA) — The sheriff of Ft. Bend County, Texas is accusing a US postal worker of throwing his campaign mailers in the dumpster.

Sheriff Troy Nehls is a republican candidate running for Texas’ 22nd Congressional District. He said the postal worker was caught on video throwing a stack of his campaign mailers in the trash.

“Some patriots nearby heard a noise when she tossed them in & went to investigate,” Nehls tweeted. “They found a stack of them and called me. No wonder people are skeptical of mail in voting.”

The video is not close enough to the incident to confirm the sheriff’s accusation.

The sheriff shared a picture of his fliers in the dumpster:

