Calls for economic boycott grow after Georgia adopts voter restrictions

(NBC News) — Following Georgia’s approval of new voter restrictions Thursday, a number of voices are considering a boycott of state businesses.

The Republican-spearheaded legislation, which imposes an ID requirement for mail-in voters, has been criticized by President Joe Biden as “a blatant attack on the Constitution and good conscience.

One of the loudest voices belongs to Bishop Reginald Jackson of the AME Church’s Sixth Episcopal District, who told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he’s calling for a boycott of Coca-Cola products until the company declares strong opposition to the new law.

“We will speak with our wallets,” he said. “This past summer, Coke and other corporations said they needed to speak out against racism. But they’ve been mighty quiet about this.”

