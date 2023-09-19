WESTPORT, Conn. (WFLA) — A man sustained minor injuries while protecting his Aston Martin from being stolen by two carjackers who entered his garage shortly after he returned home Sunday.

Police said there have been no significant developments in the investigation and the stolen car has not been found.

The Westport Police Department said officers responded to the man’s home around 3:50 p.m. for reports of a residential burglary and carjacking on Bayberry Lane in Connecticut.

The victim told police that as he came home and pulled into the garage, two individuals followed him. It’s believed that the suspects arrived at the man’s home in a dark blue BMW, which has also yet to be found by authorities.

Ring camera footage shows the suspects enter the man’s garage, open his driver-side door, and attempt to forcibly remove him from the car. At the end of the video, the suspects are seen pushing the victim hard against some plastic boxes in the garage as he shouts, “Call the police, now!”

According to police, the man sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention. Officials also stated that they believed the victim was targeted and followed back to his residence.