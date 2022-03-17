SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — State lawmakers are expected to announce a $400 gas rebate proposal Thursday for every California taxpayer.

Sacramentans who spoke with Nexstar’s FOX40 about the proposed rebate said the money would be nice, but the duration of high gas prices is still a big concern.

“That’s wonderful man, we’re out here struggling,” said Sacramento resident James Wright.

“Four-hundred dollars is going to help, but what’s the long run?” asked Sacramento resident Edgar Lluch.

The $9 billion in funds would come from the state’s budget surplus, which is expected to be far more than the $45 billion projected in January.

Lawmakers said the $400 should help offset the gas tax Californians are paying at the pump. The $400 rebate would also reportedly go to taxpayers who don’t own or drive a car.

Even if the proposal is approved, some drivers like Sacramento resident Low Saephan shared concerns the $400 will run out quickly, especially for those with gas guzzlers on the road frequently.

“Driving this thing is a gas hog. I want to get like 12 miles per gallon. It takes about $100 to fill it up,” Saephan said. “That will be my daily driving gas. Money that will last a month.”

Other residents said they are just thankful the rebate is being considered.

“I think that’d be a good idea for, you know, especially people who can’t afford to pay gas at that price. There’s a lot of people who are struggling to even pay their bills, yeah. And with the gas prices the way that they are now, I feel like it’d be very helpful,” said Sacramento resident Olivia Carrillo.

The lawmakers, who are mostly Democrats, that are announcing the proposal include Assembly members Cottie Petrie-Norris, Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, Jesse Gabriel, Adam Gray, Jacqui Irwin, Evan Low, Chad Mayes, Blanca Rubio, Sharon Quirk-Silva and Carlos Villapudua