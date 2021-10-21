California town sees gas prices hit over $7.50

GORDA, Calif. (NBC) -A widely shared photo of gas prices from Gorda, California, has left people aghast.

The photo of the gas pump shows regular unleaded costing $7.599 a gallon, unleaded plus costing $7.999 and premium unleaded listed at $8.499 a gallon.

According to AAA, California has the highest average price of $4.52 per gallon. At this gas station in Monterey county, prices reached $7.59 on Tuesday!

Nationwide, prices are at a level not seen since 2014.

Luckily, there are ways you can save on gas for starters, experts say you can drive more gently which can make your car’s engine operate more efficiently.

Additionally, shop around for the best price.

Depending on where you live, there can be big price swings between gas stations and even if the difference in price per gallon may only be a few pennies, it can still add up to hundreds of dollars per year.

Be sure to check out the various apps you can use to find the best prices along your route.

Industry experts also say it’s worth looking into loyalty programs, which many major gas station chains have.

They generally are free and can offer cents-per-gallon discounts.