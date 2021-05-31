California mom finds her car ransacked, vandalized after taking toddler to chemo appointment

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – To say life for Magalli Jimenez has been rough recently would be an understatement.

About four weeks ago, Jimenez and her husband found out that their 14-month-old baby suffers from a rare form of pediatric cancer.

Since then, the young mother has been taking her daughter, Ava, to chemotherapy appointments, which Jimenez says has recently added a financial burden on her family.

So when Jimenez discovered her car had been broken into at the Kaiser Permanente medical center in Downey, where she had accompanied her daughter to a chemotherapy appointment, it was a devastating blow.

Jimenez said her car was parked inside the medical center’s parking structure when thieves broke into and badly damaged her car.

“I had just finished paying off my car. I was so proud of myself, and it was something I was looking forward to,” Jimenez told KTLA. “So I just felt defeated.”

Jimenez took to TikTok to express her anger and posted a video directed to the unknown vandals. Her video has since gone viral with nearly 50,000 views.

“You probably don’t know, but I just found out my daughter has cancer four weeks ago,” Jimenez said in the video. “She just finished her chemo treatment right now. We’re coming into the car, ready to go home. She’s crying because she wants milk.”

“You broke into my car. You broke my entire ignition. You (messed) up everything. Everything. Everything is broken.”

Jimenez told KTLA that she had been having “a rough couple of weeks” in trying to adjust to a new lifestyle that now involves taking her daughter to countless medical appointments in the hopes of beating her cancer.

The mother had been working as a school nurse before the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools and sent her home. Although Jimenez and her husband still have health care coverage, she says the chemo treatments have been frequent and they’ve been paying a portion out of pocket for each visit.

The car break-in was just an added financial blow, as Jimenez needs it to get around and take her daughter to her medical appointments. She says her auto insurance will not cover the damage.

But there’s a glimmer of hope. The community is rallying around Jimenez, and a donation account has been set up to help with the costs of Ava’s medical treatments.

“We’re not getting the best of luck in the last few weeks. Out of all this darkness, there was a little bit of light because now my story, and [Ava’s] story, is being shared,” she said.

Jimenez said her daughter’s chemotherapy treatment is expected to last for 51 more weeks.