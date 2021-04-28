California K-9 shot, killed; suspect killed by officers, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (WFLA) – A vehicle theft suspect fatally shot a K-9 dog in southeast Bakersfield and then was killed by return fire from officers, police said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night when officers attempted to stop a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the Bakersfield Police Department said in a statement.

The department said K-9 Jango is believed to have been struck by gunfire when the suspect fired at the K-9 and his human partner as they approached him.

K-9 Jango was fatally struck by the gunfire. The department said the suspect, was given medical aid but died at the scene. Police said his identity would be released by the county coroner’s office.

Jango was a Belgian Malinois born in the Netherlands on Nov. 15, 2015, and assigned to his handler in March 2017.

An investigation in the case is underway.