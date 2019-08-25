Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

California K-9 dies in police car, results show heat was cause of death

National

by: KRON, Tristi Rodriguez

Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH (KRON) — A Long Beach K-9 has died, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Ozzy” was in the officer’s K-9 car when he died.

He and his handler were both off-duty during the incident.

Police say the death wasn’t intentional.

“We believe this was an accident and we are taking all the necessary steps to avoid this from happening in the future.”

According to officials, the K-9 cars have fail/safe equipment that is supposed to send out alerts. The department believes the alert system was not working at the time.

A veterinarian examination determined the cause of death to be heat related.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss