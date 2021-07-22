California homeowner shoots suspected intruders; 1 dead & 1 injured

GUINDA, Calif. (WFLA/KTXL) – An attempted burglary in Northern California turned bad for a pair of intruders when the homeowner shot them, killing one and injuring the other.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, just after 9 p.m., an elderly homeowner on County Road 45 called 911 to say he had shot an intruder on his property.

Deputies said once at the home, they found a male and a female who had been shot.

The unidentified male died from his wounds, while the female was flown to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Sheriff’s investigators learned the elderly resident had returned home earlier in the day and found someone had stolen tools and a firearm from his house.

That night, the sheriff’s office said he saw headlights turn on from a vehicle on his property and shot at the two intruders when they confronted him.

Investigators said the homeowner was uninjured.

The identities of the suspected intruders have not been reported, but the sheriff’s office said they did not know the homeowner and both had “extensive and recent serious criminal” histories.