California homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder after man kicks down door

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (WJW) — A police department in California is looking into a home invasion that ended with the suspect being shot and killed by the homeowner.

According to a post on the Fairfield Police Department’s Facebook page, a 911 call came in Tuesday morning from a man who said someone broke into his home. He told dispatch he shot the intruder and the suspect took off.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect across the street from the home; he was detained and police said he had a “semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.”

The suspect was pronounced dead following attempts at life-saving measures.

Police spoke to the homeowner who said he and his wife, both in their 60s, were having breakfast when they heard a knock at the door, followed by the suspect trying to kick down the door.

The homeowner told police, fearing for his and his wife’s safety, he got his firearm, which police said was legally owned, to defend them.

The husband said when the suspect broke down the door completely and came inside their home, he fired on him.

Police identified the intruder as a 27-year-old Suisun City resident who was on active parole for a home invasion in Alameda County, which lies about 65 miles south in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Neighbors were concerned for the welfare of the homeowners, stopping by, even bringing flowers.

“They’re a wonderful family. And they’re well-liked in the community. And I’m just really grateful that nothing more serious might have happened to them,” said Cordelia resident Tamer Totah.