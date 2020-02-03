California Highway Patrol: Multiple shot on Greyhound bus

LEBEC, Calif. (AP) — Multiple people were injured early Monday in a shooting on a Greyhound bus in California, the California Highway Patrol said.
Fort Tejon CHP spokesman Rich Anthes couldn’t confirm to news outlets the number of victims or their conditions, but the agency said the shooter was a passenger on the bus.
The bus was heading north on Interstate 5, Anthes said. Further details weren’t immediately released.
The Kern County sheriff’s and fire departments responded to the scene near Lebec in Kern County, north of Los Angeles and south of Bakersfield. according to local news outlets. Photos from the scene showed the bus parked at a Valero gas station at the base of the Grapevine section of the freeway.
An email and call to CHP wasn’t immediately returned. Greyhound didn’t immediately release a statement on the shooting.
