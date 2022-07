(AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday pardoned Sara Kruzan, a former inmate who received a life sentence when she was a teenager for killing her former pimp.

Sara Kruzan was 16 when she killed George Gilbert Howard in a Riverside motel room. She was 17 when she was sentenced to die in prison for the 1994 murder of the man she said had sexually abused her and trafficked her for sex starting when she was 13 years old.

Kruzan served 18 years in prison until Newsom’s predecessor, then-Gov. Jerry Brown, allowed her release in 2013.