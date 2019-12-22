California flights delayed due to car crash, internet outage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Flights out of the Sacramento International Airport are being delayed due to an internet outage during one of the busiest holiday travel weekends, a spokeswoman said.

Airport spokeswoman Samantha Mott said Sunday that AT&T is experiencing outages in Sacramento after a vehicle crash took out a utility pole Saturday night. The company has not given the airport an estimate of when the internet will return, she said.

Almost all of the airport’s airlines and some concessions are affected, Mott said. The airport itself has a backup system.

The airport’s largest carrier, Southwest Airlines, is experiencing the most delays. Arriving flights are not affected.

Travelers and their bags must be checked into their flights manually, Mott said. She did not have an estimate of how many flights have been delayed.

