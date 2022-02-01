STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a veteran central California firefighter was fatally shot when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect.

Fire Capt. Max Fortuna was shot before dawn Monday in the city of Stockton and died at a hospital. Police say a 67-year-old man was detained at the scene and that officers recovered a firearm.

This undated photo released by the Stockton Police Department shows Stockton Fire Captain Vidal “Max” Fortuna. Officials said, Fortuna was fatally shot Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in the city of Stockton, Calif., when he and others responded to a report of a dumpster fire and authorities arrested a suspect. (Stockton Police Department via AP)

Homicide detectives are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. Officials say Fortuna was a firefighter for more than two decades and is survived by his wife and two adult children.