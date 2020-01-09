California fire captain among Americans helping in Australian fire fighting efforts

by: Kayla Galloway

(KRON) — A fire captain based in Lake Tahoe is among the many firefighters the U.S. has sent to Australia to battle wildfires, which so far have burned 2,000 homes and claimed the lives of 25 people.

The U.S. is preparing to send at least 100 more firefighters next week, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Dave Soldavini, fire captain with the USDA Forest Service in the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, is expected to stay in Australia through the end of January to help with the firefighting efforts.

“We are so very proud of you Dave, stay safe over there,” the forest service wrote on Facebook this week.

In a photo shared by the agency, Soldavini is holding a baby kangaroo he rescued.

One-hundred other American firefighters are likely to deploy next week.

The last time the U.S. sent firefighters to Australia was in 2010.

In August of 2018, Australia and New Zealand sent crews to Northern California and the Northwest to help with wildfire efforts, according to the National Interagency Fire Center

Photo: U.S. Forest Service – Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

