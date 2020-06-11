California deputy shot in ‘ambush’ attack at police station

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — A central California sheriffs deputy was shot in the head early Wednesday in an “ambush” attack by a gunman intent on harming or killing police, authorities said.

It follows two recent deadly shootings targeting officers in California.

The shooter on Wednesday, who has not been captured, opened fire around 3:45 a.m. on a police station in Paso Robles, said San Luis Obispo County Ian Parkinson.

The deputy was struck while responding to the shooting and his partner dragged him to safety and returned fire, Parkinson said. The bullet remains lodged in his head and he’s in serious condition, he said.

The shooter, a man with dark hair in his 20s or 30s, fired at the Paso Robles Police Department around 3:45 a.m. while officers were inside, he said. Gunfire occurred over a span of some minutes, Cipolla said.