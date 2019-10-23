California deputy fatally shot, ride-along passenger injured

SOMERSET, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot to death while responding to a call in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Brian Ishmael was fatally shot early Wednesday in the community of Somerset and a that ride-along passenger with him was injured.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says two men were detained and that a large contingent of law enforcement officers and a helicopter remained at the scene in about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Sacramento.

The statement provided no details about how the events unfolded.

The deputy was a four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and previously worked for Placerville Police Department.

