LOS ANGELES (NBC) – Car owners in California could get up to $800 in gas rebates from the state.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the proposal Wednesday.

Registered owners would get $400 per vehicle, capped at two vehicles, to help offset high gas prices.

According to KTLA, Newsom estimated the program would cost $11 billion total, $9 billion of it would be used for the rebates.

The average price for regular grade gas in California is at a state-record $5.88 a gallon which is the highest in the nation.

For people who don’t have cars, Newsom wants the state to pay for bus or train fare for three months.