(KTLA) — The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro, California was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m.

Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP were not able to initially confirm if the man was armed, but authorities treated the incident as if he were.

Traffic on the road was shut down in both ways, CHP said, and harbor traffic in the water below was also stalled, according to witnesses.

The United States Coast Guard, working alongside the Los Angeles Port Police, established a 500-yard safety zone around the bridge due to the incident.

By 5 p.m., CHP confirmed that the man had been taken into custody. During his arrest, he said he left the firearm at the top of the bridge and officers were working to confirm and recover it.

No injuries were reported as part of the incident, CHP said.