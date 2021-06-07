California boy ID’d as slain child found near Las Vegas highway; mother sought in killing: Police

Las Vegas police released a digital rendering of the 7-year-old boy, Liam Husted, and a photo of his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside the city 10 days ago, and his mother is suspected of killing him.

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said Monday the child was Liam Husted and that 35-year-old Samantha Moreno Rodriguez was last seen May 31 at a Denver-area hotel.

She’s now sought on a murder warrant.

Spencer has called it clear the boy was killed, but didn’t say Monday how he died. He did say the boy’s father is not a suspect in the case.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

