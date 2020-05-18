California begins distributing coronavirus aid assistance to undocumented immigrants

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Undocumented immigrants on Monday are eligible to receive financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a disaster relief initiative announced by Governor Gavin Newsom last month.

Eligible applicants ages 18 and older will receive a one-time payment of $500 – with a limit of $1,000 per family – if they can demonstrate lost income due to the coronavirus.

California is the first state in the country to offer COVID-19 relief checks to undocumented immigrants.

The Disaster Relief Fund for California workers is part of a $125 million relief program to assist undocumented Californians who otherwise would not qualify for federal or unemployment benefits because of their immigration status.

The funding is a combination of philanthropic and state money.

Applications will be approved on a first-come, first-serve basis until the $75 million in state funding runs out.

Starting at 8 a.m., a hotline will be available for those to begin the application process. In the Bay Area, that number is 1-866-490-3899. Outside the Bay Area, numbers for other counties can be found on the state’s website

The program will run through June 30 or until the funding is totally spent.

Undocumented immigrants make up 10% of California’s workforce.

Officials estimate about 150,000 undocumented California adults will receive funding.

