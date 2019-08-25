Calf with rare condition finds loving home

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (NBC News) – A calf born with a rare condition found its ‘fur’ever home on a farm in Louisana.

Elsie the calf was born with five legs. As you can see, the extra leg just happens to be on her head.

The young cow was up for auction last week and caught farmer Matt Alexander’s attention. He put in the bid and took her home.

Despite many saying the cow wasn’t going to make it, Alexander and his fiance say the calf seems healthy and is enjoying her life on the farm.

“The people I talked to said ‘you’re wasting your money on that, she’s not even going to make it.’ Well, 10 days later she’s doing good and healthy. You know, she had five legs and I figured my fiancé would like it,” Alexander said.

“You fear the worst that she’s not going to make it, we don’t really know what is wrong with her,” Alexander’s fiance, Maghin Davis, said. “But every day she surprises us, she runs around, she chases her mom, she eats from her mom, she’s just got a lot of energy.”

The couple says they are going to visit a veterinarian to see if the extra leg needs to be removed.