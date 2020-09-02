LIVE NOW /
Busch releases beer made specifically for dogs

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – Looking for a new drinking buddy? Busch wants to turn your dog into one.

Man’s best friend is getting his own beer. It’s called “Dog Brew by Busch.”

The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric and ginger. You can pour the whole can into the water bowl or use it to soften Fido’s food.

It’s not the first time a brewery has included dog beer on it’s list, but it may be the most expensive. A four-pack sells online for $10.

It’s currently sold out but you can sign up for a waiting list.

Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the best friends animal society

