Busch releases beer made specifically for dogs

(CNN) – Looking for a new drinking buddy? Busch wants to turn your dog into one.
Man’s best friend is getting his own beer. It’s called “Dog Brew by Busch.”
The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric and ginger. You can pour the whole can into the water bowl or use it to soften Fido’s food.
It’s not the first time a brewery has included dog beer on it’s list, but it may be the most expensive. A four-pack sells online for $10.
It’s currently sold out but you can sign up for a waiting list.
Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the best friends animal society
