EASTON, Penn. (WFLA/NBC) — A school bus with children inside ended up running off a road and into a creek in Easton, Pennsylvania, according to a report by NBC 10.

The affiliate said the bus is from the Easton Area School District and crashed into the Bushkill Creek at around 8 a.m.

Initial reports say the bus did have children on board and ambulances were on the scene, but emergency officials in the area have not released any information on the crash or the condition of those involved.