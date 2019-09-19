SHANDON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.
Turner and his band were not on the bus.
Two of the passengers are said to have sustained major injuries and five had moderate injuries.
The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.
The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Senator works to pay out $26B in unclaimed savings bonds to owners
- Coast Guard crew returns home to St. Pete after 62-day deployment
- Bus crashes carrying country singer Josh Turner’s road crew
- Motorists may feel pain at the pump following Saudi Arabia oil attacks
- ‘My son didn’t die for nothing’: Man accused in connection to Polk teen’s death released on bond