COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a burglary suspect found unconscious on a bedroom floor of an Ohio home has been charged.
The victim told police Wednesday he woke up around 6 a.m. and heard someone breathing heavily. He said he found the suspect on the floor.
Officers arrested 31-year-old John M. Alexander.
According to police, Alexander had a backpack containing a pair of handcuffs and multiple zip ties. Investigators say he was armed with a .22 caliber handgun.
Police said he appeared too high on narcotics to know who or where he was. He was taken to an area hospital.
Alexander was charged with felony burglary.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will not return to 43 car in 2021
- Salon owner in Nancy Pelosi controversy closing shop: report
- Nearly $500K hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport
- Man arrested after troopers find $450,000 worth of stolen meals for Hurricane Laura relief
- Burglary suspect found passed out in victim’s home, police say