TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Burger King announced it will be launching new chicken wraps next week.

The new “Royal Crispy Wraps” will be available beginning Monday at participating stores nationwide, according to a news release.

The wraps will come in three flavors — classic, spicy, and honey mustard. The wraps are made with white-meat chicken, tomatoes, lettuce and a soft-shell tortilla.

The wraps are expected to cost $2.99 each, excluding tax, but the company notes pricing may vary.

“We first introduced the BK Royal Crispy Chicken sandwich last August, and our Guests have loved it so much that we’ve turned it into a snack-sized wrap version,” Chief Marketing Officer Pat O’Toole said in a statement.

Burger King becomes the latest fast-food chain restaurant to launch snack wraps.

Wendy’s launched their own chicken wraps in the spring, and unlike Burger King’s announcement, Wendy’s took direct aim at McDonald’s, saying “We’re not clowning around with a chicken snack wrap dupe.”

Snack wraps were a fan-favorite item at McDonald’s before they were discontinued. Fans of the McDonald’s snack wraps continue to call on the restaurant to return the item to its menus.