TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Spicy versions of two popular menu items will be added to Burger King menus ahead of Halloween, the restaurant chain announced on Monday.

Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries and the Ghost Pepper Whopper will be available on menus at participating stores nationwide beginning on Oct. 12, according to a news release.

The Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries are another take on a menu item that has seen many iterations in recent years. The chain has previously sold Spicy Chicken Fries, Buffalo Chicken Fries, and Jalapeño Chicken Fries.

The Chicken Fries will be available in orders of 4, 8, or 12.

In addition to the Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, the chain is reviving the Ghost Pepper Whopper, which was temporarily added to its menus last year. The Ghost Pepper Whopper contains melted spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon and ghost pepper cheese on an orange bun, according to the chain.

“Earlier this year, we asked Guests if we should bring back the Ghost Pepper Whopper or introduce Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries,” Chief Marketing Officer Pat O’Toole said in a statement. “The results were split, so we’re adding both products to our menus nationwide this Halloween season, giving Guests multiple ways to enjoy the perfect combination of flavor and heat.”

