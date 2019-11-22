LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Bumble Bee Foods files for bankruptcy

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – One of America’s largest tuna brands has filed for bankruptcy.

Bumble Bee Foods announced Thursday that it is selling its assets to a Taiwan-based company for $925 million.

The sale could be finalized within 60 to 90 days.

The bankruptcy announcement comes more than two years after Bumble Bee Foods pleaded guilty in a tuna price-fixing scheme.

Bumble Bee Foods has been around for 120 years.

It sells tuna, salmon, sardines and other seafood items under several brands including Bumble Bee, Brunswick, Snow’s, Wild Selections and Beach Cliff.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss