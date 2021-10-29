‘Bullpen’ too offensive? Here’s what PETA wants MLB to call it instead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With the 2021 World Series underway, PETA is coming to the MLB with a proposal.

The organization is asking the MLB to strike out the word “bullpen” in favor of a term more animal-friendly. Their suggestion? Arm barn.

According to PETA, the term “bullpen” references the holding area where bulls are kept before being slaughtered.

“Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to change up their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

“Bullpen” refers to the area of a “bull’s pen” where bulls are held before they are slaughtered—it’s a word with speciesist roots & we can do better than that.



Switching to “arm barn” would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals 💪⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2FzSpDG9mQ — Arm Barn (@peta) October 28, 2021

The organization said while in rodeos, “bulls are tormented into kicking and bucking by being electro-shocked or prodded” inside of the bullpen.

For more information on PETA’s pitch to the MLB, visit the nonprofit’s website.