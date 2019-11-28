Bullet strikes stuffed shark in toddler’s room

MADISON, WI (CNN/NBC) – A bullet fired into a Wisconsin home, just barely missing a sleeping toddler. Instead, getting stuck in a stuffed animal.

“That was my first instinct. My baby. They’re shooting,” the child’s mother said.

Mom, Tanice, remembers running to 3-year-old Aziyah at the first sound of something wrong.

“I didn’t know where they were coming from and I didn’t know what to do,” Tanice said.

Sunday night Aziyah was sound asleep after playing with her stuffed animals.

“I just pulled my baby by her arm and just covered her and then I crawled into the bathroom with her,” Tanice said.

What Tanice didn’t know at the time, the threat outside came indoors and into her daughter’s room.

Tanice says investigators told her a bullet hit a gutter and traveled up and entered Aziyah’s room through the wall. The bullet then traveled and entered into the toddler’s stuffed shark. All the while Aziyah’s head was at the foot of the bed.

“If the bullet would’ve came just a couple more inches, it could’ve targeted her,” Tanice said.

Police say there was a gunfight in the neighborhood that night. Investigators ended up finding 45 shell casings.

Law enforcement haven’t identified any suspects in the case yet or a motive in the shooting.

