(NBC) – Build-A-Bear Workshop wants to help parents inspire play, creativity and connection with their kids.
With stores across the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Build-A-Bear is launching Workshop Wednesdays. This is an online resource that provides a variety of activities and ways to stay entertained throughout the week.
Each Wednesday, Build-A-Bear will provide new, fun activities for the whole family, including recipes for easy-to-make snacks, DIY craft ideas, coloring sheets, storytime, games and more.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Wednesday briefing
- Ex empleado de Tampa Bay Lightning demanda al equipo por presunto acoso sexual
- La reapertura de los parques temáticos de Florida podría ser un proceso largo y lento
- Bulldog named ‘Big Poppa’ goes viral over quarantine sadness