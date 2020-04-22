Build-A-Bear Workshop creates online program to offer entertainment, activities for kids

(NBC) – Build-A-Bear Workshop wants to help parents inspire play, creativity and connection with their kids.

With stores across the country closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Build-A-Bear is launching Workshop Wednesdays. This is an online resource that provides a variety of activities and ways to stay entertained throughout the week.

Each Wednesday, Build-A-Bear will provide new, fun activities for the whole family, including recipes for easy-to-make snacks, DIY craft ideas, coloring sheets, storytime, games and more.

