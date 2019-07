BUFFALO, NY. (NBC News) – The Buffalo Zoo debuted a new member of its troupe.

Mohan, the baby rhino, was on public display for the first time Friday morning.

The calf pranced around alongside his mother, Tashi.

The public was able to help pick Mohan’s name after taking a community vote.

The zoo says the birth of the little guy marks a huge step forward for rhino conservation.

He is the third baby born through an artificial reproduction program.